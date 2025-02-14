Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Rises By 1,025.6%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 1,025.6% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 18.84%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

