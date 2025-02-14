Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.34. Applied Digital shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 9,657,642 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Trading Up 14.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 4.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,716.40. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,528,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 831,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.