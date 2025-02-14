Growth Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

BlackRock, Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, Apollo Global Management, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow at a faster rate than the average market growth. These companies typically reinvest their earnings into expanding operations, developing new products, or entering new markets in order to increase their revenue and profits. Investors are drawn to growth stocks for their potential for capital appreciation, even though they may have higher valuations and greater volatility compared to value stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $979.22. 390,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,161. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,024.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.03. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.25.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $121.72. 1,627,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,606. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

