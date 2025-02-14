Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Expands By 1,212.3%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 1,212.3% from the January 15th total of 82,300 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Banzai International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 719,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,178. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Banzai International has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

