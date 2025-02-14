Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 1,038.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
CCPPF remained flat at $1.91 during trading hours on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.
About Shaftesbury Capital
