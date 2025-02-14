Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,744,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,053,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

