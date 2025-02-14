TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stake Lowered by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TKO Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $174.49 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $179.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -415.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 156,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at $432,268,900.80. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This trade represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Benchmark lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

View Our Latest Report on TKO

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.