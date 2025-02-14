Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $353.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

