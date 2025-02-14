Trident Acquisitions Enters into Sponsorship Agreement with Soccerex LLC

Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) recently announced the signing of a significant two-year sponsorship agreement with Soccerex LLC, marking a strategic move for the company. The partnership involves Lottery.com Inc., operating under the name Sports.com, becoming the title sponsor for Soccerex’s Expositions in 2025 and 2026.

The agreement details Sports.com’s sponsorship of the 2025 Expos scheduled to take place in Miami, Amsterdam, and Cairo, with locations for the 2026 Expos yet to be disclosed. As per the terms, Trident Acquisitions will pay Soccerex $300,000. In return, Soccerex will receive 150,000 restricted shares of Lottery.com Inc. Common Stock (Nasdaq: LTRY) valued at $2.00 per share. Should the market value of the shares fall below $300,000 by February 6, 2026, Trident Acquisitions holds the option to compensate the difference in cash or provide Soccerex with additional shares.

This move underscores Trident Acquisitions’ strategy to enhance its brand visibility and engagement within the sports industry through strategic partnerships. The sponsorship agreement delivers marketing, advertising, and consultancy benefits to Sports.com throughout the contractual period.

Investors and industry analysts will be keeping a close watch on the developments stemming from this agreement and how it may impact Trident Acquisitions’ market positioning in the coming months.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Trident Acquisitions has filed the necessary Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), providing comprehensive details about the sponsorship agreement with Soccerex LLC.

As with all forward-looking statements, risks and uncertainties are inherently involved in such agreements. Trident Acquisitions advises stakeholders that various factors, including market conditions and operational challenges, could potentially impact the outcomes forecasted in the agreement. The company emphasizes the importance of regularly monitoring SEC filings for updates on these developments.

For comprehensive information on this sponsorship agreement and further operational details, interested parties are encouraged to review the Form 8-K filing available on the SEC’s website.

This news update further solidifies Trident Acquisitions’ commitment to strategic partnerships in fostering market growth opportunities and expanding its brand presence within the sports industry.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

