Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $20.56 on Friday. Adtran Networks has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.
Adtran Networks Company Profile
