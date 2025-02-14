PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,739,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,642,086.60. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,968,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,810. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $23.33 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -42.47%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

