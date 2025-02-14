Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Expands By 83.4%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the January 15th total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.9 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
