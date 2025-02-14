Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Expands By 83.4%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the January 15th total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

