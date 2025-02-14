Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.91. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 1,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 796.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 20.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

