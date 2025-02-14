Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

