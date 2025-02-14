CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.33 ($3.11) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.74). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 195,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.84. The company has a market capitalization of £611.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £296.82 ($373.03). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £298.32 ($374.92). Insiders have purchased a total of 358 shares of company stock worth $89,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

