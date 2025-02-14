Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and traded as low as $27.70. Hino Motors shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1,090 shares traded.

Hino Motors Stock Down 16.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 14.56%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

