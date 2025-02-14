iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

