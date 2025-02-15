2,932 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

