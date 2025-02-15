Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$11,485.70 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Chris Anigeron Rallis sold 1,186 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.68, for a total value of C$11,485.70.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE FRX opened at C$9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.99 million, a P/E ratio of -166.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

