Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$11,485.70 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Chris Anigeron Rallis sold 1,186 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.68, for a total value of C$11,485.70.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE FRX opened at C$9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.99 million, a P/E ratio of -166.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

