Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 29,474 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $36,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $157.05 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.