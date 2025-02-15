Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,595 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $285.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.58 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

