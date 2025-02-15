Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BND stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
