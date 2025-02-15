WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $16.78 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

