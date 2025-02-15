Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 854,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,651. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
