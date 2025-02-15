Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 854,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,651. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

