iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.41 and last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 13221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 376,160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

