Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 643823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $941.72 million, a PE ratio of -100.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

