Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $9.16 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
XMHQ opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $91.95 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
