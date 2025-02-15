Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,510,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after buying an additional 1,002,695 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after buying an additional 859,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after buying an additional 793,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

