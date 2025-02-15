First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 14,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( NASDAQ:FTXG Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.