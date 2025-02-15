First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXGGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 14,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXGFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

