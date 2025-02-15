JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 42,481 shares.The stock last traded at $99.83 and had previously closed at $99.79.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

