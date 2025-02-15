Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 226 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

