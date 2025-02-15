Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

