PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,097 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,001,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after buying an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,723,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $290.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

