Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 16,631 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

