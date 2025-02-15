Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 19.3% in January

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GBOOY stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $37.26. 76,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

