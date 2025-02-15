Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Prologis by 534.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after buying an additional 2,138,693 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Prologis by 267.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after buying an additional 1,365,811 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,858,000 after buying an additional 829,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

