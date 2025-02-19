Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – February 18th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the development, publishing, distribution, and/or selling of video games and related products. Investors may purchase shares of these companies to potentially profit from the success and growth of the video game industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,227,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,980. The company has a market capitalization of $833.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,897,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,794. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $7.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.38. 2,462,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,199. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.96 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $212.01.

