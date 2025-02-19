Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – February 18th

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Rockwell Automation, EMCOR Group, and WEC Energy Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in producing or providing renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, or biomass. Investing in renewable energy stocks allows individuals or entities to support sustainability efforts and capitalize on the growing demand for clean and renewable energy solutions. These stocks can be impacted by factors such as government policies, technological advancements, and the overall shift towards a more environmentally friendly energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,255. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.91. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $206.58 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,650,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,298. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. 4,207,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,038. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. Southern has a one year low of $65.99 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 19,324,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,667,090. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $17.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.03. 737,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,158. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $308.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.17 and a 200 day moving average of $276.17.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EME stock traded up $7.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.64. The stock had a trading volume of 466,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,371. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $248.31 and a 52 week high of $545.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,283. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

