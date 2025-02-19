New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 13140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

New Zealand Energy Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80.

About New Zealand Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.