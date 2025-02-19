Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 366543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

