ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. 49,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $164,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 889,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,914,294.40. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,013. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
