Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 136000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Entourage Health Trading Down 50.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -105.57, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.
