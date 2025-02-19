Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 103557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Up 8.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62. The firm has a market cap of C$48.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

