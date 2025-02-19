FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $52,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 1,245,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $737.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

