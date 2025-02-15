Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,187 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,445,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

