Ultralife (ULBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ultralife to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultralife stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Ultralife worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

