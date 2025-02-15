Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 44,660.04% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.34. 2,521,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.85, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

