Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.37. 446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

Urbana Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$251.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 205.53%.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

