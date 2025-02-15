Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AAON stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. 269,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,348.42. The trade was a 22.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,597. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 50.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AAON by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

