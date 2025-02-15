Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $215.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $20,290,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

